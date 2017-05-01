$0.84 EPS Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (R) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Ryder System had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 8,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $653,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $299,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,617. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 72.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ryder System by 51.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) traded up 1.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 489,378 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $85.42.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

