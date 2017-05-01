$0.78 EPS Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Mercadolibre posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-78-eps-expected-for-mercadolibre-inc-meli-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) traded up 0.53% during trading on Monday, reaching $230.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,984 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average is $185.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 2.17. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $234.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Mercadolibre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,378,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after buying an additional 101,904 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Mercadolibre by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,360,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after buying an additional 697,057 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Mercadolibre by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 550,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mercadolibre by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,698,000 after buying an additional 133,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 472,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercadolibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.