$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Sensata Technologies Holding posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies Holding.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm earned $788.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.92 million. Sensata Technologies Holding had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sensata Technologies Holding from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies Holding in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies Holding currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) traded up 2.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,320 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $2,051,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,021.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 1.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,245,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,469,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,406,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,208,000 after buying an additional 1,187,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,071,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,193,000 after buying an additional 2,423,823 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 16.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,664,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,677,000 after buying an additional 815,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,998,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,284,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period.

About Sensata Technologies Holding

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

