$0.63 EPS Expected for Legg Mason Inc (LM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. Legg Mason reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $715.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.13 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc dropped their price target on Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 232,033 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 30,405 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $960,189.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Sullivan sold 29,744 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,072,568.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 387,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,664 shares of company stock worth $1,775,160. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,386,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,108,000 after buying an additional 966,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at $25,392,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at $11,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after buying an additional 247,544 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 31.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 808,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

