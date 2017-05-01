-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). Superior Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The company earned $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.08 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 55.65%.

SPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,172 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock’s market cap is $2.08 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

