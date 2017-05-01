-$0.58 EPS Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). Acceleron Pharma reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 546.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 229.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nomura started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Instinet started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3,999.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) traded down 0.1771% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.6392. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,008 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.10 billion. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair, particularly the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta), protein superfamily.

