$0.57 EPS Expected for Expedia Inc (EXPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.72. Expedia posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The online travel company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Expedia in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-57-eps-expected-for-expedia-inc-expe-this-quarter.html.

Shares of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded up 2.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,878 shares. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.69. Expedia has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,304,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Expedia by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 921 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Expedia during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Expedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Expedia by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.