-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.39). Madison Square Garden reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.37. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $445.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Albert Fried & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.97.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $306,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) traded up 1.47% on Wednesday, reaching $199.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,505 shares. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $156.01 and a 12 month high of $206.60. The firm’s market cap is $4.79 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

