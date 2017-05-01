$0.56 EPS Expected for CIT Group Inc. (CIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. CIT Group posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.30 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

CIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 target price on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In related news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,097 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $214,787.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,520.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. Brad Oates sold 7,030 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $300,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 758,860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 275,909 shares. CIT Group has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

