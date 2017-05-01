-$0.53 EPS Expected for Trevena Inc (TRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Trevena had a negative net margin of 841.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Trevena by 88.9% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 716,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trevena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth $3,038,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded up 1.054% on Friday, reaching $3.355. 179,226 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $191.67 million. Trevena has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.
About Trevena
Trevena Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250.
