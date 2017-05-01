-$0.53 EPS Expected for Trevena Inc (TRVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Trevena had a negative net margin of 841.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Trevena by 88.9% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 716,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trevena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth $3,038,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded up 1.054% on Friday, reaching $3.355. 179,226 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $191.67 million. Trevena has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-53-eps-expected-for-trevena-inc-trvn-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.