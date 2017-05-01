-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Tenet Healthcare Corp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 215.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Citigroup Inc lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.80 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded down 7.84% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 2,936,246 shares of the company traded hands. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $34.08. The stock’s market cap is $1.61 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-52-earnings-per-share-expected-for-tenet-healthcare-corp-thc-this-quarter-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,491,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,411,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after buying an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 1,723,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 504,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp by 71.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after buying an additional 784,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare Corp

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.