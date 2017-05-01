$0.51 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 86.54%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Vetr upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 1.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 2,023,676 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

In related news, EVP Maya Leibman sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $442,399.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,712.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $17,025. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,464 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 39,390 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 435,357 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,523,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

