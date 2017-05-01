$0.50 EPS Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heico Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Heico Corp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico Corp will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heico Corp.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.29 million. Heico Corp had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Heico Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heico Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Heico Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heico Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,009 shares. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Heico Corp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 691,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heico Corp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 435,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,246,000. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI increased its stake in Heico Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 66,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heico Corp

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

