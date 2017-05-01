-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pandora Media Inc (P) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Pandora Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Pandora Media reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pandora Media will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pandora Media.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on P shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $25,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,230.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,188.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,464. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of P. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) traded down 0.56% on Monday, hitting $10.65. 188,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pandora Media has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company’s market cap is $2.51 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

