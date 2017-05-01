$0.49 EPS Expected for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s earnings. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.15%. The company earned $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EARN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 81,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) traded up 1.09% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,807 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

