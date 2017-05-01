$0.48 EPS Expected for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox’s earnings. Twenty-First Century Fox reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twenty-First Century Fox.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $7.68 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) traded down 0.57% on Friday, hitting $29.69. 2,280,503 shares of the stock traded hands. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.7% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 153,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 23.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

