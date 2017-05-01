$0.46 EPS Expected for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Washington Federal posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company earned $117.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million.

WAFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 268,189 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.08. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

In related news, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 27,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $931,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,757 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,112.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy M. Whitehead sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $354,585.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,800,704.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,984 shares of company stock worth $1,995,775. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 155.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

