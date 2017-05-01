$0.41 EPS Expected for MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MTGE Investment Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. MTGE Investment Corp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTGE Investment Corp will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MTGE Investment Corp.

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business earned $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million. MTGE Investment Corp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTGE Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MTGE Investment Corp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, SVP Donald Holley bought 19,633 shares of MTGE Investment Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $313,342.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $146,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTGE. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in MTGE Investment Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,284,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 116,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MTGE Investment Corp by 118.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,690,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after buying an additional 917,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MTGE Investment Corp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 215,773 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MTGE Investment Corp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in MTGE Investment Corp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) traded up 2.06% during trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 345,233 shares. The stock has a market cap of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.43. MTGE Investment Corp has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $17.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from MTGE Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. MTGE Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$0.41 EPS Expected for MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-41-eps-expected-for-mtge-investment-corp-mtge-this-quarter-updated.html.

About MTGE Investment Corp

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTGE Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTGE Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.