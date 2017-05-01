-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Varonis Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm earned $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 19,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $594,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,167.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ohad Korkus sold 21,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $636,188.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 853,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,635,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,011 shares of company stock worth $19,175,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 1.91% on Monday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 309,609 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $858.91 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

