$0.37 EPS Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company earned $104.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,910,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,088,000 after buying an additional 438,202 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,126,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after buying an additional 793,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRV Capital LP boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 22.3% in the third quarter. KRV Capital LP now owns 823,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) traded up 0.80% during trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. 1,149,816 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.05 billion. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

