$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Energizer Holdings posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energizer Holdings.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. Energizer Holdings had a negative return on equity of 2,605.45% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business earned $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Energizer Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Energizer Holdings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Energizer Holdings news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 0.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 540,179 shares. Energizer Holdings has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Energizer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.82%.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

