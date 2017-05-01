$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) traded up 0.77% on Monday, hitting $19.75. 42,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 250.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 301,556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

