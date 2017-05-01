$0.30 EPS Expected for Autohome Inc (ATHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. Autohome reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autohome from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) traded up 1.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,767 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Autohome has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 90.5% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

