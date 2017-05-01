$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl's Co. (KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl's Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Kohl's Co. posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl's Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl's Co..

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Kohl's Co. had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. Kohl's Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Kohl's Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kohl's Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kohl's Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price target on Kohl's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) traded down 1.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,336,220 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. Kohl's Co. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Kohl's Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kohl's Co.’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

In related news, Director Frank V. Sica sold 14,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $619,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl's Co. during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl's Co. during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl's Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl's Co. during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's Co.

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company also operates an e-commerce Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company operates over 1,160 department stores in approximately 50 states. The Company sells private label, exclusive and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

