$0.27 EPS Expected for Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy's Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Chuy's Holdings also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy's Holdings will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy's Holdings.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business earned $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.28 million. Chuy's Holdings had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chuy's Holdings in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy's Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on Chuy's Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Chuy's Holdings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chuy's Holdings from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,041,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 147,986 shares in the last quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 61.5% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 550,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 209,850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chuy's Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $4,078,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chuy's Holdings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,812 shares. Chuy's Holdings has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

About Chuy's Holdings

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

