Equities analysts expect Uranium Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:URRE) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uranium Resources’ earnings. Uranium Resources posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Uranium Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uranium Resources.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on Uranium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-13-earnings-per-share-expected-for-uranium-resources-inc-urre-this-quarter-updated.html.

Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:URRE) traded down 4.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 546,270 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Uranium Resources has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s market cap is $46.05 million.

About Uranium Resources

Uranium Resources, Inc is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there. In addition, it remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Resources (URRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.