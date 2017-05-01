-$0.10 EPS Expected for Tilly's Inc (TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly's’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Tilly's posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly's will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilly's.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. Tilly's had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Tilly's’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tilly's from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Tilly's in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Tilly's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Tilly's news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $130,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 15,000 shares of Tilly's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $3,114,050. Company insiders own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly's by 166.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tilly's by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Tilly's during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly's by 227.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly's during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) traded down 1.64% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 68,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Tilly's has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

