-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9 Inc (FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Five9 also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The firm earned $44.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 59,187 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Five9 has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 24,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $387,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 9,062 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $148,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803,820 shares of company stock worth $12,815,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).

