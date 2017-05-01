-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). Penumbra reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business earned $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (PEN) This Quarter” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-06-earnings-per-share-expected-for-penumbra-inc-pen-this-quarter.html.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) opened at 85.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 194.20 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 21,400 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $1,518,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,038 shares in the company, valued at $88,301,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 4,099 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $283,199.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,739,048.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,898 shares of company stock worth $13,616,370. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Penumbra by 178.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 650,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 95,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.