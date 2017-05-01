$0.05 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm. Corp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm. Corp..

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business earned $139 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) traded up 2.86% during trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. 227,400 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $339.40 million. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Comtech Telecomm. Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 38.3% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 317,469 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 212,804 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 14.8% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 154,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 95,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.05 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) This Quarter” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/0-05-eps-expected-for-comtech-telecomm-corp-cmtl-this-quarter.html.

About Comtech Telecomm. Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.