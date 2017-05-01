$0.04 EPS Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 target price on WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 8.22 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. WisdomTree Investments also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,521% compared to the typical daily volume of 556 put options.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 97,971 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $895,454.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes fundamentally weighted funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. The Company operates through exchange traded products (ETP) sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services segment.

