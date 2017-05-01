-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueknight Energy Partners L.P..

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm earned $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) traded up 2.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company’s market capitalization is $272.81 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 84.6% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 180,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 82,513 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company manages its operations through four segments: asphalt terminaling services, crude oil terminaling and storage services, crude oil pipeline services, and crude oil trucking and producer field services. Asphalt terminaling services segment operations generally consist of fee based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

