Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post sales of $240,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $240,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.5 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $940,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $2.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $29.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) opened at 20.98 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $277.23 million. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,128,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The Company is evaluating approximately two product candidates, ZYN002 and ZYN001, in over five indications. The Company intends to study ZYN002 in patients with refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome.

