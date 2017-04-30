News articles about Zulily (NASDAQ:ZU) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zulily earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 31 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Zulily (NASDAQ:ZU) opened at 17.40 on Friday. Zulily has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zulily-zu-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Zulily

Receive News & Ratings for Zulily Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zulily Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.