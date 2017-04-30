Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 96,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $3,489,729.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GLG LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,503 shares. The company’s market cap is $7.09 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $40.29.

About Zillow Group

