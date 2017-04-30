Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (RHNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:RHNO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:RHNO) opened at 3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $50.20 million. Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

About Rhino Resource Partners, L.P.

Rhino Resource Partners LP is an energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. The Company produces, processes and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the United States.

