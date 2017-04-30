Zacks: Paragon Commercial Corp (PBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:PBNC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Paragon Commercial Corp an industry rank of 44 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Paragon Commercial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Brian K. Reid sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $136,470.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. Jurney sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,593 shares of company stock worth $563,091.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon Commercial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon Commercial Corp during the third quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon Commercial Corp during the third quarter worth $508,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paragon Commercial Corp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon Commercial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paragon Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:PBNC) traded down 1.56% on Thursday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares. The firm has a market cap of $299.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. Paragon Commercial Corp has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $57.05.

Paragon Commercial Corp Company Profile

Paragon Commercial Corporation is a bank holding company for Paragon Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties, North California. The Bank offers private banking and commercial banking services. Its private banking services include deposit services, such as debit cards and safe deposit boxes.

