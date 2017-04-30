Analysts Anticipate Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) to Announce ($0.33) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Obalon Therapeutics an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on OBLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 19th.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) traded up 0.57% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 11,496 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $178.13 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

