Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given NewMarket an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) opened at 470.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.62. NewMarket has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $483.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $1.35. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm earned $542.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NewMarket will post $20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.89, for a total transaction of $2,194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 89,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,061.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 8.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NewMarket by 16.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NewMarket by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in NewMarket by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-newmarket-co-neu-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services), and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). The Company operates through petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewMarket (NEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.