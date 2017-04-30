Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier transporting primarily less-than-truckload shipments of general commodities, including consumer goods, textiles and capital goods to a diversified customer base. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 1.88% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,202 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.84 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-old-dominion-freight-line-odfl-to-hold-updated.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 177,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Independence Trust CO acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $248,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.