Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) traded down 0.76% during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 302,048 shares. The stock’s market cap is $632.18 million. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,625,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 1,823,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 526,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

