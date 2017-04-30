Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have been largely stable ahead of second quarter fiscal 2017 results. However, shares of this meat processor have been declining since past three months, in comparison to the Zacks categorized sector. Though the strong performance of Core 9 categories and foodservice top-tier offerings continue to outperform the industry, the sluggish beef and pork segment remains a concern. Moreover, the company’s exports have been suffering in the past few quarters primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds. Nevertheless, its dominance in the chicken segment is commendable. Further, strategic acquisitions in the prepared foods segment boosted sales. Also, the company’s investment in meat substitutes expected to yield profit.”

TSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $72.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) traded down 0.54% on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,742 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post $5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $7,285,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 3,336,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 56,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

