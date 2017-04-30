Telecom Italia SpA (TI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) traded down 0.56% on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares. Telecom Italia SpA has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-telecom-italia-spa-ti-to-sell-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Telecom Italia SpA by 160.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 68,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Italia SpA during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Telecom Italia SpA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Telecom Italia SpA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 207,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Telecom Italia SpA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Italia SpA

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (Telecom Italia) operates fixed voice and data infrastructure in Italy, and provides mobile network platforms. The Company focuses on various areas of digital services, including Enriched Communication, Trusted Digital Life, Business Life, Indoor Life, Mobile Open Life and Digital Entertainment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Italia SpA (TI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.