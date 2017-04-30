Analysts Expect DST Systems, Inc. (DST) to Post $1.55 EPS

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $128.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DST Systems an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 10,000 shares of DST Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $1,252,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,703 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,756.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 17,920 shares of DST Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $2,108,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 502 shares of company stock valued at $59,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DST Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 102,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems during the third quarter worth about $112,190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DST Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DST Systems by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DST Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) traded up 1.68% on Tuesday, hitting $123.11. The stock had a trading volume of 345,471 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35. DST Systems has a one year low of $94.52 and a one year high of $128.66.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business earned $379.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. DST Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DST Systems will post $6.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

