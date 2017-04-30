Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.80 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA’s rating score has declined by 7.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Comfort Systems USA an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) opened at 36.70 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Shaeff sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $567,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,501.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,769 shares of company stock worth $1,561,972 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $327,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

