Analysts Anticipate American States Water Co (AWR) to Announce $0.32 EPS

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $41.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American States Water an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on American States Water from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other American States Water news, insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $48,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,283 shares of company stock valued at $318,624. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American States Water by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,547,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 193,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) traded down 2.45% on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 169,196 shares. American States Water has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company earned $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

