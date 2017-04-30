Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Thor Industries reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wunderlich boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. 836,886 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Inc purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

