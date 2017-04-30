Zacks: Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com, inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. salesforce.com, inc. reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com, inc..

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. salesforce.com, inc. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of salesforce.com, inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.10 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. salesforce.com, inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.02.

In other salesforce.com, inc. news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,017,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $677,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,689 shares of company stock worth $299,951 and have sold 1,130,426 shares worth $91,593,799. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,802,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 639.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,252,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $160,691,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,319,782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $158,812,000 after buying an additional 1,325,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. 2,594,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 319.73 and a beta of 1.42.

About salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

