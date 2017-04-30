Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.53 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) traded down 1.57% on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,631 shares. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $765,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $386,450.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,405 shares in the company, valued at $518,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,349 shares of company stock worth $1,944,794 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $437,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Muse John R bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $70,119,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $15,809,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.

