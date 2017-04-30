Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. The company earned $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 7,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $456,011.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,342.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 127,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $7,751,489.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,464 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,802 shares of company stock worth $13,710,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. now owns 83,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,451,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 238,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-brokerages-expect-national-fuel-gas-co-nfg-will-post-earnings-of-1-02-per-share-updated.html.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) traded down 1.35% during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.32. 951,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.55 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,012.50%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.